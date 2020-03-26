Left Menu
COVID-19: Paralympic Committee members to contribute to PM's relief fund

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday announced that all its members will contribute a day's salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund in a bid to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:03 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:03 IST
COVID-19: Paralympic Committee members to contribute to PM's relief fund
PCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday announced that all its members will contribute a day's salary to Prime Minister's Relief Fund in a bid to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. "First time in Indian history, 1.3 bn people are in a state of complete lockdown. There is no activity, no movement as each patriotic Indian has taken upon him/herself to be united for their fight against Covid 19 and to save humanity besides the economy," the Paralympic Committee of India said in a statement.

"The whole economy is at standstill with recurring expenditures. In such a critical and irrevocable test, we stand in solidarity with the appeal of PM Modi. All members of the PCI office and working staff have decided to contribute 1 day of their salary to PM's relief fund towards their participational gesture," the statement added. It also said that it's Chief Patron Avinash Rai Khanna donated one month of his pension.

In an attempt to contain COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The country has reported 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

