COVID-19: Kaif uses example of 'run-out' to ask people to stay indoors

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday used 'run-out' as an example to ask the citizens of the country to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday used 'run-out' as an example to ask the citizens of the country to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaif posted a small clip on Twitter from a match between India and England. In the video, Kaif who is fielding at short-leg manages to run-out England's Paul Collingwood as he ventures out of the crease.

As soon as the dismissal takes place, Kaif and bowler Harbhajan Singh erupt with joy. Kaif captioned the post as: "Stay indoors, stay safe".

His appeal to the citizens comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation."It is a kind of a curfew," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister said: "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

