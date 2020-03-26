Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: FIFA establishes working group to protect contracts of players, clubs

As the entire football action across the globe has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, a FIFA spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the apex body has indeed formed confederations working group in order to protect the contracts of players and clubs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:01 IST
COVID-19: FIFA establishes working group to protect contracts of players, clubs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

As the entire football action across the globe has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic, a FIFA spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the apex body has indeed formed confederations working group in order to protect the contracts of players and clubs. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the players across the globe to search for answers as the contracts of some were slated to get over after the current season.

With the season being postponed as of now, many players and clubs are mulling as to what will happen now, so the intervention of FIFA may be a step in the right direction. "On March 18, the bureau of the FIFA Council decided to establish a FIFA-Confederations Working Group in response to COVID-19. This Working Group will assess the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players' to protect contracts for both players and clubs and adjusting player registration periods," a FIFA spokesperson told ANI.

"This work has already started and will be conducted in consultation with all key stakeholders, including confederations, member associations, clubs, leagues, and players," the spokesperson added. Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus. UEFA Euro 2020 and South American football competition Copa America have been postponed to next year.

Several domestic leagues -- La Liga, Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga have been suspended temporarily. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways identifies new hostel building of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institute in Gujarat as backup quarantine centre.

Railways identifies new hostel building of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project training institute in Gujarat as backup quarantine centre....

Buses provided to Kolkata's Beliaghata ID Hospital for use

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary on Thursday said buses and other vehicles have been made available to the Beliaghata Infectious Diseases ID Hospital here to facilitate movement of doctors and staff members till the lockdown ...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in AP; Total 11

Amaravati, Mar 26 PTI A 28-year-old person tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of such cases to 11 in the state. The youth returned to Vijayawada from Stockholm in Sweden on March 18. He de...

Xi calls for all-out global war against coronavirus, moots tariff cuts

Battling the coronavirus at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for an all-out global war against the pandemic and proposed tariff cuts and removal of trade barriers to prevent the global economy slipping into recession. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020