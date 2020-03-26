Left Menu
Motor racing-Fittipaldi and Deletraz take Haas F1 reserve roles

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 20:28 IST
Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi and Swiss racer Louis Deletraz have been appointed official test and reserve drivers for the Haas Formula One team. Both have tested and carried out simulator work for the U.S.-owned team in the past.

With the Formula One season yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair are also expected to represent Haas in the next edition of the esports virtual grand prix series. Miami-born Brazilian Fittipaldi, the 23-year-old grandson of double world champion Emerson, raced in the German Touring Car (DTM) series last year while also carrying out the test driver role at Haas.

Deletraz, 22, will continue to race in Formula Two. "We had intended to make this announcement over the course of the Australian Grand Prix to start the season, but events both there and globally took priority," said team principal Guenther Steiner.

"We’re excited to continue to present them with further opportunities to expand their relationship with the team in 2020 when we can return to work." The March 15 race in Melbourne was cancelled and Formula One is now hoping to start a reduced season of 15-18 races some time in the European summer.

