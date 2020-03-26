Left Menu
Report: Jazz-Pistons cameraman in medically induced coma

A cameraman who filmed inside the Utah Jazz locker room during their March 7 game in Detroit is reportedly in a medically induced coma after testing positive for the coronavirus. The man has not been identified, but a close friend told Yahoo! Sports that the 50-year-old began feeling ill a week after the game and was taken to a hospital on March 18.

Friends and co-workers said the man regularly works as a camera operator on NBA broadcasts at Little Caesars Arena. Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 on March 11, prompting the league to suspend the regular season.

Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell and Pistons forward Christian Wood also tested positive. Wood's agent said Wednesday that his client has "fully recovered" from the coronavirus. --Field Level Media

