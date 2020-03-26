Left Menu
Development News Edition

African stars join fight against virus with donations, songs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:14 IST
African stars join fight against virus with donations, songs

Footballers and musicians have been on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus in Africa, reaching not just for social media to spread awareness of the dangers of the virus but also for the cheque book. Among the first to step up was Senegalese winger Sadio Mane -- a key player in Liverpool's push for the English Premier League title this year -- who donated 30 million CFA francs (USD 50,000) to his country's National Medical Commission to fight the deadly microbe.

In Ivory Coast, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba gave masks to the cathedral of Abidjan, with the warning: "My sisters, my brothers, I ask you to take the matter very seriously... we tend to be too light about our reactions to the situation." Another great African striker, the Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o, also now retired, was quick to urge African communities to adhere strictly to precautionary measures. "My African brothers and sisters! Corona Virus has taken over our lives. With malice, arrogance and without notice," Eto'o wrote.

"It knows neither race, religion nor political parties. It kills the rich and the poor. Even in countries where research is done well, the consequences are disastrous. Unpredictable." Eto'o spent most of his playing career in Spain. "For all these reasons my brothers, sisters, dear parents, I ask you to respect the instructions given by the authorities of our countries and the World Health Organization." Affected after Asia and Europe, sub-Saharan Africa has recorded only 1,642 cases and around 20 deaths, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT Thursday from officially declared cases.

The continent, however, fears a lightning-like spread that would overwhelm its already fragile health structures. In South Africa, the most affected country on the continent, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi released a couple of videos online showing himself at home with his children, adhering to the isolation regulations laid down by President Cyril Ramaphosa "Stay safe, stay strong, let's fight this together," he says.

- Musicians give support - African musicians are also stepping up as the continent faces one of its bleakest hours. Youssou N'Dour, described by Rolling Stone magazine in 2004 as "the most famous singer alive" in Senegal and Africa, handed over a batch of medical equipment to the health ministry in Dakar in mid-March.

Fellow Senegalese rappers collective "Y en a marre" ('Had enough') set aside their usual antipathy towards corruption and current politics to release a song called "Fagaru Ci Corona" which warns of the dangers of the virus and advises on washing hands and wearing masks. They are among other artists who have temporarily laid down their protests against governments to join forces and rally around messages being put out by the authorities.

In Uganda, singer Bobi Wine, a member of parliament who was arrested in early January for his opposition to President Yoweri Museveni, has asked his fans to "watch the social distancing and quarantine", in a video on Twitter. - 'We want to live!' - In the Democratic Republic of Congo, rumba star Fally Ipupa stepped away from romance for once to post a video on Twitter called "Fally in confinement mode, the kisses stop", an improvised melody on an acoustic guitar.

"Stay at home, respect the instructions given by the authorities and the WHO," Kinshasa crooner said. The authorities of DRC have not imposed confinement yet but they have closed borders, public places, and put the capital Kinshasa in lockdown.

His compatriot Koffi Olomide, a soukouss singer, a modern version of Congolese rumba, warned fellow countrymen against the "Kuluna-virus", deftly weaving in the term "kuluna" which indicates armed gangs of Kinshasa, one of the urban legends and terrors of the capital. In Ivory Coast, the singer DJ Kerozen also alluded to the virus in a new song: "'There's a corona, let's respect the hygiene instructions, the deal is serious, oh..(. ..) Even Mbengue (slang for France), over there, it's spoiled... we want to live! " The Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango, who had become a reference for just about every musician in Africa, died in France this week at the age of 86 as a result of the coronavirus.

The composer of "Soul Makoss" was the first world celebrity to succumb to the virus. Congolese singer Aurlus Mabele, a figure in soukous, also died a week ago in Paris from the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds OMO auction worth Rs 15,000 crore

As part of its continuing efforts to keep the system with adequate liquidity, the Reserve Bank on Thursday held an open market operation OMO auction for Rs 15,000 crore. The settlement for the same will be done on Friday, the central bank s...

FACTBOX-Highlights of Canada's stimulus measures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Key financial and economic measures announced by Canada to support the economy.Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp on Thursday bolstered the insured mortgage purchase program to C150 billion 107 billion from previously announced C50 billion....

Hemant Soren government appoints liaison officer to help residents of Jharkhand stranded in other states

In view of the nationwide lockdown, state government has appointed senior IAS Avinash Kumar as Chief Liaison Officer to help people of Jharkhand stranded in other states. Besides, secretaries have been assigned for different states to monit...

UK throws lifeline to self-employed hit by coronavirus

The British government will pay grants to self-employed people who have lost their livelihood because of the coronavirus lockdown, further extending an unprecedented package of measures to prevent the economy from collapsing. Finance minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020