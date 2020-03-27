Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots: Sources

Athletes who had already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before they were postponed will keep their places when the showpiece takes place in 2021, according to sources

Around 57 per cent of the 11,000 scheduled participants for Tokyo had already made sure of taking part when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) pushed the Games back to 2021 due to the coronavirus on Tuesday

The IOC and international sports federations held a teleconference on Thursday where it was decided to respect the qualification process, the sources told AFP.

