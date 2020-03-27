Left Menu
We will talk about IPL later once life gets back to normal: Rohit

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 27-03-2020 09:15 IST
  Created: 27-03-2020 09:15 IST
Sport is least of priority at a time when India fights against the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought life to a standstill, feels star India batsman Rohit Sharma, who wnats to talk about IPL only after normalcy returns. Rohit, who has been out of action for last two months due to calf muscle injury was due for a comeback in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed till April 15 but stands a good chance of getting cancelled if prevailing situation continues. "We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

The opener was responding to questions during an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. India has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus besides 16 deaths. Globally, the death toll has crossed 22000 while infecting lakhs of people.

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look. "I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. "This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit.

The vice-captain of India's limited overs squads leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL..

