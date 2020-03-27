Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arteta reckons Arsenal 'homework' could lead to new coaches

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 09:23 IST
Arteta reckons Arsenal 'homework' could lead to new coaches

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the 'homework' he has set his players during the coronavirus outbreak could see some of them become coaches. With the Premier League halted and Britain in a state of lockdown, players are having to train at home.

Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but has now recovered. "There is the psychological support that they need, which we are giving them (the players)," Arteta, who turned 38 on Thursday, told Arsenal's website.

"And as well I'm giving them a lot of homework to do because I've been reviewing everything that we've been doing since I joined. "There are things we have to maintain doing, improve and develop, and individually they are really enjoying the challenge.

"We might get a few coaches after this virus, or at least a few players that are willing to go down that path, because I think they are really enjoying the process." Arteta, a father of three children, said he he was trying to make the best of a bad situation. "For 17 years, I haven't had the opportunity to wake up with my kids and spend a lot of time, dedicate my time and listen to them. You know, do their homework with them and the same with my missus.

"I think we are all realising how much we need each other. We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text. "But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other? I miss that a lot with a lot of people that I love." Third-tier Portsmouth, who lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup on March 2, have since had five players test positive for the coronavirus.

"They are all feeling reasonably good," assistant manager Joe Gallen told the Guardian. Portsmouth are chasing promotion to the Championship and Gallen added: "When we were told we were going to shut down on March 13, it was a huge disappointment.

"But after a bit of sober reflection, you do start to think that football does seem a bit irrelevant.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Staff of DTC, cluster buses provided with masks, hand sanitisers

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government has provided masks and hand sanitisers to the staff of public transport buses that are serving as the lifeline of the city during the lockdown by transporting people associated with ...

Amidst lockdown, Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV series 'Ramayan' to re-air from March 28

Following public demand, Ramanand Sagars hit television series Ramayan will be re-telecasted from March 28, Minister of Information Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, announced on Friday.Based on Valmikis Ramayan and Tulsidas Ramcharitmanas,...

Macroeconomic fundamental stronger than those in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis: RBI Governor.

Macroeconomic fundamental stronger than those in aftermath of 2008 financial market crisis RBI Governor....

Banking system in India safe; deposits safe in private bank; public should not resort to panic withdrawal: Das.

Banking system in India safe deposits safe in private bank public should not resort to panic withdrawal Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020