English non-league clubs agree to void season

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:15 IST
Representative Image

The English football season from the seventh-tier down has been brought to an end with results from the campaign voided, the Football Association announced. No promotion or relegation will take place from the leagues affected in what could be an important precedent if the suspension of professional games due to the COVID-19 pandemic is extended.

"The FA and NLS (National League System) steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged," the FA said in a statement. "This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two." Men's grassroots football and women's football below the top two tiers were also brought to an end to "allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season." The Premier League and English Football League have so far insisted they will try to finish the current season whenever it is safe to do so.

Football is currently suspended until at least April 30 with that date expected to be pushed further back at meetings next week. On Monday, the British government imposed further restrictions on movement to just essential work, shopping for food and medicine and one form of exercise a day, with those measures set to last at least three weeks.

