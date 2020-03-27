Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:28 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. LeBron talks about virus' impact on NBA in podcast

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shed light on a variety of topics facing the NBA should it attempt to resume the 2019-20 season later this year. Appearing on the Road Trippin' podcast, James expressed concerns for NBA players competing against someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus. 'Virtual' WNBA Draft to be held April 17 as scheduled

The "virtual" WNBA Draft will go on as scheduled April 17 with precautions in place to minimize health risks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's announcement of all picks will air live on ESPN2. Top prospects will take part remotely, a plan similar to what has been disclosed by the NFL for its player draft six days later. MLB, union reach deal on stoppage-related issues

Discussions between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association regarding issues surrounding the coronavirus-induced work stoppage produced an agreement, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday night. The league received the right to shorten the number of rounds in the next two drafts while also pushing back the international signing periods through 2022, according to Passan. U.S. Open scheduled for June postponed due to coronavirus: report

The U.S. Open originally scheduled to be played June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the New York Post reported on Thursday. The event will instead take place "later in the summer" but the location will not change, the newspaper said, citing sources with knowledge of the USGA's plans. Soccer: PSG sell out special jerseys, raise over 200,000 euros for hospitals

Paris St Germain have raised over 200,000 euros ($221,320.00) for local healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak with the release of a limited edition jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said. The shirt is a replica of PSG's current home strip but has the words 'Tous Unis' (All Together) where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors. Coronavirus is a threat to young people too, U.S. official Fauci tells NBA star Curry

Some young and healthy people in the United States who have contracted the new coronavirus are becoming seriously ill, the top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told NBA star Stephen Curry in an interview on Thursday. Many falsely believe the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the United States, is only a threat to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, Fauci told the basketball player in a live interview aimed at reaching a younger audience via social media. Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task: Jamie Murray

Britain's Jamie Murray says organizers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision regarding the June 29-July 12 grasscourt event will be made next week but organizers have already ruled out staging the tournament without spectators. First Japan baseball players test positive for coronavirus

Three members of the Hanshin Tigers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced on Friday, becoming the first baseball players in Japan confirmed with the virus. Shintaro Fujinami, Hayata Ito and Kenya Nagasaka were confirmed as being infected with the virus after taking polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests the previous day, the team said in a statement. Weeks of anguish and a 'black box': Inside Tokyo's decision to delay the Olympics

Officials in charge of staging Tokyo's Olympic Games crowded around a low table inside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's residence late Tuesday, wincing as they spoke by phone with the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Minutes later, Abe emerged to inform a gaggle of reporters that he had just spoken with Thomas Bach, the IOC's president, and that they had agreed to officially delay the Tokyo Olympics. Indianapolis 500 postponed to August due to coronavirus

The Indianapolis 500, one of the world's biggest single-day sporting events with an estimated crowd topping 350,000, has been postponed until Aug. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic, IndyCar said on Thursday. The crown jewel of American open-wheel racing, which is traditionally staged each U.S. Memorial Day weekend at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), was originally scheduled to be run on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices dip despite RBI rate cut, fears of global recession loom over

Equity benchmark indices trimmed morning gains and slipped into the red on Friday afternoon even as the Reserve Bank of India RBI reduced the key repo rate by 75 basis points in line with central banks around the world to help combat the ec...

ABN Amro extends payment freezes on business loans to more firms

Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Friday it would offer more businesses hit by the coronavirus outbreak the opportunity to delay payments on their loans. ABN said principal and interest payments of clients with a credit facility of up to 50 milli...

With 40 new coronavirus cases, Tokyo governor asks people to enjoy cherry blossoms next year

Japans Tokyo prefecture reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Friday, as its governor appealed to people to wait until next year for traditional spring parties to view the flowering of cherry blossoms. Preventing a regional outbreak wa...

SJVN Limited to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus

SJVN Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in princip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020