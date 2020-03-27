Sports-On this day... March 28

ON THIS DAY -- March 28 March 28, 1998

BOXING – Briton Lennox Lewis lands a punch on Shannon Briggs en route a fifth-round technical knockout victory to retain his WBC heavyweight title. Lewis withstood an early barrage from Briggs before taking control of the fight in the second round.

After dropping the American twice, Lewis landed a right hook from which Briggs did not recover and referee Frank Cappuccino stepped in to stop the fight. Lewis successfully defended the WBC title six times before losing the belt to Hasim Rahman. March 28, 2000

SOCCER - Real Madrid's French striker Nicolas Anelka smiles before reading out an apology at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Labelled 'Le Sulk' by the British media during his time at Arsenal, Anelka was no stranger to controversy. His apology at the Bernabeu was made after he served a 45-day suspension for refusing to appear at training.

"I ask for forgiveness," Anelka told a news conference. "Given the matches facing the club at the present time I'm making myself available if required, and I accept the sanction." Anelka returned to score in each leg of Real's Champions League semi-final victory over Bayern Munich, before helping them secure their eighth European crown with victory over Valencia in the final.

March 28, 2003 RUGBY SEVENS - England fans wear protective masks at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, which took place during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic.

Italy and France withdrew before the tournament and England went on to retain their title with a 22-17 victory over New Zealand in the final, with winger Richard Haughton scoring two tries in the second half. March 28, 2004

ROWING – Kenelm Richardson of the Cambridge rowing team is thrown into the river Thames after their victory over Oxford in the 150th University Boat Race. Defending champions Oxford got off to the better start but their bowman lost his seat following several clashes of oars.

Cambridge pulled away, claiming their first win since 2001 by six lengths, and Oxford's request for a re-row was turned down by umpire James Behrens. March 28, 2004

SOCCER – Arsenal forward Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Manchester United at Highbury in a 1-1 draw that extended his team's unbeaten start to the season to 30 games. Matches between the teams were heated affairs and Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira had been sent off when the sides met at Old Trafford earlier that season.

After the draw at Highbury, Arsenal wrapped up the league title in April and avoided defeat in their remaining games to earn the 'Invincibles' tag. Henry finished the season as the league's top goal scorer with 30 goals. March 28, 2005

CRICKET – The Pakistan cricket team celebrates after defeating India by 168 runs in the final test of their three-match series in Bangalore. Having drawn the first test in Mohali and lost the second in Kolkata, Pakistan needed to win in Bangalore to level the series.

The tourists set India a target of 383 in the fourth innings, and their spinners combined to take seven wickets to bowl the hosts out for 214. Younis Khan was named the Player of the Match after scoring 267 and 84 not out in the first and second innings, respectively.

March 28, 2010 FORMULA ONE – McLaren's Jenson Button celebrates his second consecutive Australian Grand Prix victory. Renault's Robert Kubica finished second and Ferrari's Felipe Massa third.

After starting in fourth place, Button moved quickly up the grid in the wet conditions, finishing more than 12 seconds ahead of Kubica. Button had moved to McLaren at the start of the season after winning the 2009 drivers championship, but won only one more race all year, ending the season in fifth place in the overall driver standings.

March 28, 2011 CRICKET – India and Pakistan fans participate in a tug-of-war for a replica of the 2011 Cricket World Cup trophy ahead of the two nations' semi-final match.

Sachin Tendulkar's 85 guided India to a 29-run victory over Pakistan to set up a first-ever all-Asian World Cup final with Sri Lanka. India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their second World Cup trophy, also becoming the first team to win the tournament on home soil.

March 28, 2016 GOLF – Jason Day poses with the WGC-Dell Match Play trophy after defeating Louis Oosthuizen 5&4 in the championship round.

Day, who had tweaked his back on the opening day, lost the first hole but fought back to win his second WGC-Dell Match Play trophy in three years. He also regained the world number one ranking from Jordan Spieth with the victory.

March 28, 2019 SOCCER - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge of Manchester United on an interim basis after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December, poses with a club shirt after being appointed permanent manager.

Solskjaer won 14 of his first 19 matches in all competitions and the Norwegian also became the first United manager to win his first six league games, breaking Matt Busby's record. United lost momentum soon after and the team finished sixth in the Premier League that season and were knocked out in the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

(Compiled by Arvind Sriram and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.