Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappointing to see members speculating about our sincerity and motives: BWF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:26 IST
Disappointing to see members speculating about our sincerity and motives: BWF

Badminton World Federation (BWF) said it is "disappointing" that some players questioned their "sincerity and motives" when it went ahead with the decision to conduct the All England Championships despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. BWF's decision to conduct the Super 1000 tournament in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic came for sharp criticism from the top shuttlers of the world, including India's Saina Nehwal.

The players had slammed BWF for taking the deadly disease "too lightly" and putting their lives at "risk" by going ahead with the prestigious tournament two weeks ago. In an open letter, BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said the decision to go ahead with the All England Championships was made based on the best advice at that time.

"It has been very disappointing to see some members of the badminton community speculate on the sincerity and motives of the BWF in this time of crisis," Lund wrote. "Our number one concern has always been the health and safety of all of our participants.

"However, at the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment and loss of income." BWF had eventually suspended all World Tour events and other tournaments post the All England Championships due to the spread of the deadly disease..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt unveils negotiating team for Taliban talks

The Afghan government has finalised a 21-member team -- including five women -- who will negotiate with the Taliban in upcoming talks aimed at ending Afghanistans 18-year-old conflict, officials said Friday. The move is a crucial step in br...

Coronavirus: Bangkok returnee tests positive in Maha's Gondia

A 24-year-old man who returned to Gondia in Maharashtra from Thailand some ten days ago has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, District Health Officer Dr Shyam Neemgade said on Friday. His report came in late Thursday night, the off...

Respite for sterling as traders shun safe-haven dollar

Sterling rose on Friday as investors became more confident that the United States government and central bank economic stimulus could alleviate some of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.The U.S. dollar had previously strengthened on the ...

Administration distributing food to daily wage earners in South Delhi amid lockdown

The South Delhi district administration is making arrangements for providing food to daily wage earners with the help of certain agencies in the backdrop of lockdown imposed in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Brijmohan Mishra, DM, South Delhi sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020