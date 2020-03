The Latest: 3 more Diamond League track meets postponed

The Diamond League has postponed three more track meets because of the coronavirus outbreak. The events in Stockholm on May 24, Naples and Rome on May 28, and Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 have all been postponed with no new dates set.

The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date. The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 is now the first scheduled event on the calendar. The Diamond League says “the meeting organizers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020.” ___ Spanish soccer club Barcelona says it will reduce the salaries of its players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.” The players' contracts will remain intact during the job suspension. Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

The club says it has not decided by how much the salaries will be lowered. ___A Russia-based basketball league with teams in five countries has abandoned its season without declaring a champion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin says it's not appropriate to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can't train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.” Korstin says the league will start preparing for the 2020-21 season. Russian club BC Khimki was leading the league with an 18-1 record when it was suspended. AP BS BS

