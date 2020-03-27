Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Latest: 3 more Diamond League track meets postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:52 IST
The Latest: 3 more Diamond League track meets postponed

The Diamond League has postponed three more track meets because of the coronavirus outbreak. The events in Stockholm on May 24, Naples and Rome on May 28, and Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 have all been postponed with no new dates set.

The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date. The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 is now the first scheduled event on the calendar. The Diamond League says “the meeting organizers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020.” ___ Spanish soccer club Barcelona says it will reduce the salaries of its players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona says its executive board has decided to temporarily suspend player contracts. That produces a “proportional reduction of the remuneration provided for in the respective contracts.” The players' contracts will remain intact during the job suspension. Employers in Spain are allowed to reduce labor costs while guaranteeing that workers will return to their jobs once conditions improve.

The club says it has not decided by how much the salaries will be lowered. ___A Russia-based basketball league with teams in five countries has abandoned its season without declaring a champion because of the coronavirus outbreak.

VTB United League CEO Ilona Korstin says it's not appropriate to continue the season “in the current situation when borders are closed, teams can't train at basketball arenas and clubs have to allow foreign players to go home.” Korstin says the league will start preparing for the 2020-21 season. Russian club BC Khimki was leading the league with an 18-1 record when it was suspended. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson may have contracted COVID-19 by shaking hands with positive patients

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, however, he might have contracted the virus at least a couple of weeks back when he shook hands with coronavirus positive patients at a hospital. ...

UK health minister Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms.Less than two hours earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had teste...

Wheat harvesting in Punjab will start around mid-April: CM

Wheat harvesting in Punjab will commence around mid-April on account of weather conditions, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Friday while assuring smooth procurement and timely payments. Singh, however, asked concerned departments to ...

COVID-19: Patnaik announces Rs 2,200-crore package for welfare

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a Rs 2,200-crore financial package to assist the weaker sections of the society, which are grappling under the unprecedented lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The package...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020