PCB allows players to participate in four leagues including PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released its No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for centrally and domestically contracted players which allows them to participate in four leagues including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

  • Lahore
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:03 IST
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday released its No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy for centrally and domestically contracted players which allows them to participate in four leagues including the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The policy had been reviewed and approved by the Board of Governors during their 57th meeting, subject to minor changes said PCB.

"According to the policy, all centrally contracted players may seek clearance for up to a maximum of four leagues, including the HBL Pakistan Super League," PCB said in a statement. The domestic players contracted by the Cricket Associations will be required to directly approach their respective associations for any NOC approvals in the first instance.

For domestic players, who don't feature in red-ball cricket but are white-ball regulars, it is has been made mandatory for them to commit to domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions in order to be eligible for NOCs. As per the ICC regulations, both inactive and retired cricketers will require NOCs from the PCB for ICC approved events. However, the PCB will issue NOCs to players who have been retired for 24 months or more, unless there are compelling reasons which the PCB will have to provide in writing.

PCB's Chief Executive Wasim Khan welcomed the new policy and termed it "flexible, balanced and comprehensive". "I think this is a flexible, balanced and comprehensive NOC policy which addresses as many of the likely scenarios that we will face," Khan said.

"We have given primacy and importance to player workload, international and domestic commitments, but at the same time it was important that players are given the opportunities to make additional earnings and develop their skills around the world," he added. (ANI)

