DT Brockers returns to Rams after Ravens bail on deal

  Updated: 27-03-2020 20:23 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:23 IST
Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is returning to the Los Angeles Rams, his free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens falling through. The Ravens confirmed they wouldn't be signing Brockers on Friday morning.

His new deal with the Rams is for three years and worth up $31.5 million, the NFL Network reported. Brockers confirmed the move on his Instagram account on Friday morning. "Lord you work in Mysterious Ways, but I will Never Doubt or Question your plan. Sorry Ravens But ‘I'm Going, Going, Back Back, To Cali, Cali'," he wrote, quoting lyrics from a Notorious B.I.G. song.

On March 16, reports emerged that the Ravens were signing Brockers to a three-year, $30 million deal that would include $21 million guaranteed. ESPN said Friday morning that the uncertainty around Brockers' left ankle was a sticking point. He hurt the ankle in the final game of the 2019 season, and because the coronavirus pandemic brought team physicals to a halt, Ravens doctors couldn't examine his ankle. Once an independent doctor raised red flags, the Ravens tried to negotiate a new deal but the two couldn't come to terms, according to the report.

Baltimore targeted Brockers in free agency to replace departed free agent tackle Michael Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, and defensive end Chris Wormley, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brockers, 29, has been a mainstay in the defensive line rotation for the Rams franchise since the team drafted him in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. Known more for his ability to fit in at both defensive tackle and end than pure pass-rush skill, Brockers has recorded 344 tackles (43 for loss) and 23 sacks in his eight seasons.

Last season, Brockers recorded three sacks and 63 tackles for the Rams, who counted on him as a steady presence. He has missed just five games in his pro career, starting all 16 games in five of his eight seasons. --Field Level Media

