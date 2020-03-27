Sports News Roundup: MLB, union reach deal on stoppage-related issues; Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB, union reach deal on stoppage-related issues

Discussions between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association regarding issues surrounding the coronavirus-induced work stoppage produced an agreement, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday night. The league received the right to shorten the number of rounds in the next two drafts while also pushing back the international signing periods through 2022, according to Passan.

Factbox: Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS Soccer: PSG sell-out special jerseys, raise over 200,000 euros for hospitals

Paris St Germain has raised over 200,000 euros ($221,320.00) for local healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak with the release of a limited edition jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said. The shirt is a replica of PSG's current home strip but has the words 'Tous Unis' (All Together) where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors.

Team USA weighing roster alternatives in event of spring Olympics

USA Basketball is weighing alternative roster options in the event of a potential conflict between the delayed Tokyo Olympics and the NBA season. If the postponed Games are moved from a July 2020 start to March or April of 2021, NBA players would not be eligible to participate. The NBA regular season typically ends in mid-April, when the playoffs begin.

Coronavirus is a threat to young people too, U.S. official Fauci tells NBA star Curry

Some young and healthy people in the United States who have contracted the new coronavirus are becoming seriously ill, the top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told NBA star Stephen Curry in an interview on Thursday. Many falsely believe the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the United States, is only a threat to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, Fauci told the basketball player in a live interview aimed at reaching a younger audience via social media.

Report: Syndergaard has successful Tommy John surgery

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard had successful Tommy John surgery on Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday morning. The Mets announced earlier this week that the surgery would take place in Florida.

Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task: Jamie Murray

Britain's Jamie Murray says organizers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision regarding the June 29-July 12 grasscourt event will be made next week but organizers have already ruled out staging the tournament without spectators.

Canada withdrawal from 2020 Games was unilateral decision: COC

Canada's decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games if they were to be held in 2020 was a unilateral decision based on the health and safety of athletes and with no consultation with the International Olympic Committee, the COC said on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee had said on Sunday they would not be sending athletes to Tokyo in July if the IOC decided to go ahead with the plans to stage Games this year amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Weeks of anguish and a 'black box': Inside Tokyo's decision to delay the Olympics

Officials in charge of staging Tokyo's Olympic Games crowded around a low table inside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's residence late Tuesday, wincing as they spoke by phone with the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Minutes later, Abe emerged to inform a gaggle of reporters that he had just spoken with Thomas Bach, the IOC's president, and that they had agreed to officially delay the Tokyo Olympics.

Already-qualified athletes will keep spots at 2021 Games in Tokyo

All athletes who had qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will keep their spots for the Games next year following their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. The IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the July 24-Aug 9 event earlier this week but confirmed that those among the 11,000 athletes set to compete in Tokyo who had already earned their spot would keep it.

