USL to fill soccer void with Rocket League tournament

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 04:13 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 04:13 IST
Without any action on the field, the United Soccer League is looking to esports to fill the competitive void and will start a 32-team tournament using the game Rocket League. In affiliation with teams from the second-tier USL Championship and the third-tier League One, teams in the month-long USL eCup: Rocket League Edition will be drawn into eight groups of four teams. Play will begin on Tuesday.

Each team will have a captain as the primary player, and two alternates in the one-on-one play format. While Spain's La Liga started an esports tournament using the FIFA 20 soccer game, Rocket League is a hybrid soccer game where vehicles direct an oversize ball into a goal.

"We just wanted to create something fun and entertaining," USL senior vice president of digital Lizzie Seedhouse said on the league's website. "More than anything, this tournament will be a great way to give clubs and supporters the ability to come together, compete and have some fun." The knockout stage of the tournament will begin April 13, leading to a best-of-seven series for the title. Every game of the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition will be streamed live on Twitch.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

