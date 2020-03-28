USL to fill soccer void with Rocket League tournament

Without any action on the field, the United Soccer League is looking to esports to fill the competitive void and will start a 32-team tournament using the game Rocket League. In affiliation with teams from the second-tier USL Championship and the third-tier League One, teams in the month-long USL eCup: Rocket League Edition will be drawn into eight groups of four teams. Play will begin on Tuesday.

Each team will have a captain as the primary player, and two alternates in the one-on-one play format. While Spain's La Liga started an esports tournament using the FIFA 20 soccer game, Rocket League is a hybrid soccer game where vehicles direct an oversize ball into a goal.

"We just wanted to create something fun and entertaining," USL senior vice president of digital Lizzie Seedhouse said on the league's website. "More than anything, this tournament will be a great way to give clubs and supporters the ability to come together, compete and have some fun." The knockout stage of the tournament will begin April 13, leading to a best-of-seven series for the title. Every game of the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition will be streamed live on Twitch.

--Field Level Media

