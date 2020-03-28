Left Menu
Virus crisis hasn't ruined Rashford's recovery

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says his recovery from the back injury that has sidelined him since January has not been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in an FA Cup tie against Wolves that initially looked set to rule him out of the rest of the campaign.

But, with the pandemic postponing the Premier League season until at least April 30, Rashford has an opportunity to get back in action if the campaign can resume. "I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days so it'll solidify it then but I feel, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, 10 times better and for me now it's just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing games with the team," Rashford told Sky Sports News on Saturday.

"I'm in a much better place, I'm much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive." Despite government advice to stay at home during the pandemic, Rashford said the situation has had little impact on his fitness recovery work. "Everyone is just dealing with the circumstances as well as they can," he said.

"I've just been to my house, doing my gym and recovery work, reading books, watching Netflix, just whatever you can do to make the time pass really. "I'm fortunate enough to have a bike in the gym downstairs so not much in that sense has actually changed for me because I can still do the daily routine that I was doing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

