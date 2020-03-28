We have to stay at home for our people: Manika Batra

By Nitin Srivastava Ace Indian paddler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra on Saturday said that the country is going through tough times in coronavirus lockdown but it is for the betterment of people.

The 24-year-old stated that while staying at home youngsters can spend more time with their parents and can also try various innovative things. "It is a tough time but let us not forget that it is better for us to stay inside our home for the betterment of public health and safety. This is the situation when parents can spend maximum time with their children which they hardly get. Children will get time to do innovative things," Batra told ANI.

"It is time for all to be patient, being a responsible citizen please stay at home and be safe and also try doing new things you will love it," she added. The 21-day-lockdown has also affected her training and preparations as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) suspended all the sporting activities abiding the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry's guidelines. She urged all athletes to focus on their fitness and utilise this time by doing hard work.

"Well training is getting affected but the decision taken by IOA is good for the health of athletes and safety. I want to tell everyone that do not be dishearted and work hard. We have more time to work hard, see it is good for us to stay at home right now keeping in mind the outside situation. Do your fitness work out to be fit and healthy and that's what I am doing," Batra said. The Delhi based athlete also gave a special message to Delhi Police and said: "I want to tell them that never lose hope, every day has new challenges to face and become stronger day by day. It is a testing time so let us overcome this."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.