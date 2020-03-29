Reports: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed.

Robinson's production has steadily increased during his three seasons with the Chiefs. His catches (32) and receiving yards (449) in 2019 served as career highs, while his four touchdown receptions matched his total in 2018. The 25-year-old's best game came in Kansas City's 28-10 victory over Oakland on Sept. 15. He had six catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson recorded 75 receptions for 949 yards and eight touchdowns in 64 career games (23 starts) since Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media

