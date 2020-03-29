Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isolated in foreign lands, footballers learn to deal without the game

PTI | London | Updated: 29-03-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 09:34 IST
Isolated in foreign lands, footballers learn to deal without the game
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The riches, glamour, and glory of playing football in front of packed stadiums attract the world's top players across borders but with the European game in lockdown, many have been left isolated from their families. Coronavirus has forced governments across Europe to impose swingeing restrictions on travel and personal freedoms.

Footballers' daily routines have been upended with no games to play for the foreseeable future and training sessions now conducted alone at home or via video-conferencing to maintain some semblance of team spirit. "It is a way to keep in contact with each other, to start a little bit of routine because I think that is important," said Brighton manager Graham Potter, who has his squad doing communal morning sessions via video.

"Our guys are all here in the UK. That is why it is important for us to keep in contact and regular dialogue and make sure everyone is alright. "They are away from families, they are missing families and that is something we understand. We sympathize with that, but we felt it was right to limit international travel and to stay at home and be safe." Other clubs allowed their stars to jet home. Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and Thiago Silva returned to Brazil and Edinson Cavani headed to Uruguay before France went into lockdown.

By contrast, Chelsea's Spanish winger Pedro Rodriguez was stuck in London as he and the rest of the Blues squad were forced into self-isolation when teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive. "It's hard not to be able to see my children," Pedro Rodriguez, whose children live in Barcelona, told Spanish radio station Cadena SER. "I imagine there are many people like me.

"I tell them to stay in the house and that I miss them." Birmingham boss Pep Clotet sent his family back to Spain before a state of emergency was declared in his homeland, but remained in England to do what work he could. "I am caught between two worlds," said Clotet. "I feel I cannot do my job properly. I keep thinking 'Maybe I should go back?' But I cannot go back because I am working." For others, the greatest concern is filling time and the void left by no football.

"I am obviously a little bored since two weeks have passed since the beginning of the quarantine at home," Juventus' Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny told Sky Sport Italia. "I am alone in Turin because my family went to Poland. Having said that, however, I must say that I am having a peaceful time. I sleep a lot." The unexpected downtime is even allowing some players accustomed to globe-trotting extra quality time with their nearest and dearest.

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega has spent the vast majority of his playing career in Spain, but the 65-time capped Argentine international is used to hopping back and forth across the Atlantic to represent his country. "It's strange because there is always football on. When La Liga stops, there are international games. Even in the summer, there is football with pre-season games," Banega told AFP.

"You miss a lot of moments with your loved ones. Now what I am mostly doing is taking advantage of the time with my kids, my wife, enjoying the family time." No one knows how long European football's unprecedented stoppage will last, with leagues still hoping to complete a truncated season when it is safe to do so. When it does, players will return with a fresh appreciation for why they travel far and wide to play the game.

"You wake up and you don't know what to do," said Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien. "Right now it is just a different life. You realize how life is like every day without football. I miss football."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

Nina Dobrev goes on bicycle ride with Shaun White despite lockdown in LA

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh

Indias Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the li...

No fuel crisis in India; enough stock of petrol, diesel, LPG available to last lockdown: IOC

India, the worlds third largest energy consumer, has enough petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG in stocks to last way beyond the three-week nationwide lockdown as all plants and supply locations are fully operational, Indian Oil Corp IOC Cha...

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

R All India News Schedule for Sunday, March 29 Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau PM Narendra Modis Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast at 11 am Stories related to COVID-19, lockdown NORTH Coro...

Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jizan, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday citing a spokesman for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020