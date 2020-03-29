COVID-19: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh

COVID-19: Rahane donates Rs 10 lakhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 10:01 IST
India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.
Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.
