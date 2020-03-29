IOA assures full support as India battles COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday assured full support as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on self-isolation under the current circumstances. IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday said the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held once the health crisis is resolved.

"In past few days we got suggestions that IOA should also contribute towards humanity in these times of global crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a release. "Your esteemed federations/state Olympic associations are following closely the norms and instructions issued by Government of India, WHO and other world organisations involved in managing this crisis.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people, and the country's top Olympic body said they are always there to assist. "This is just the beginning of our war against the pandemic, we aren't aware how things will shape up in future, what all new challenges we all have to face. "We assure you all, IOA will come forward and reach out to you and will work as per protocols and norms set by government, WHO, Unicef and concerned bodies.

In the meantime we have to follow self isolation," the IOA said..

