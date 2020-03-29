Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: French chess team quarantined in Russia; Tokyo Olympics likely to open in July 2021 and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: French chess team quarantined in Russia; Tokyo Olympics likely to open in July 2021 and more
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

French chess team quarantined in Russia plan next move

When a group of French chess players traveled to the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk for a tournament this month, they didn't expect to end up in quarantine and face delays in getting home. Hailing from the Ile-de-France region, the 14-strong group, which includes eight minors, arrived in Murmansk, 1,480 kilometers (920 miles) north of Moscow, on March 12 to play opponents from Russia, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Doping: Russian agency halts testing amid coronavirus outbreak

Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA said it was temporarily halting all testing in response to government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Russia has reported 1,036 cases of the virus and has stepped up measures to prevent it from spreading further, including declaring next week a non-working week and ordering shut all Moscow cafes, restaurants and shops apart from those providing vital services, such as food and medicine.

NFL notebook: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed.

Report: PGA Tour to aid golfers, caddies in financial need

The PGA Tour is stepping in to assist golfers and caddies who are financially struggling as a result of the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Golf Channel reported Saturday that the tour can advance compensation to golfers based on their performance to date, among other programs.

Japan's economy minister says Olympic postponement to push back trillions of yen in demand

The government's stimulus package will take into account the fact that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will push back several trillions of yen worth of demand until next year, Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday. "If demand is being pushed back until next year, that means the same amount of demand will evaporate this year. We'll take this into account" in compiling the stimulus package, Nishimura told a television programme.

Delayed Tokyo Olympics likely to open in July 2021: media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organizers are in final stages of talks to set the opening date for the Tokyo Games in July next year, Japanese media said. The Tokyo event, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will most likely have its opening ceremony in 2021 on July 23 and closing ceremony on Aug. 8, each a day earlier on the calendar than the original 2020 plan, said public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

Olympics: 'We'll be stronger than ever in 2021' – Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, the poster girl of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, took to social media on Saturday to show her support for the decision to postpone the Games until next year Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019, was the central character in the video to launch Tokyo 2020's official motto for the Games, launched last month.

New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

The owner of NBA team New York Knicks, Jim Dolan, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said https://bit.ly/33Tqr0R in a twitter post. Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms and he continues to oversee business operations, Knicks added.

Athletics: Iran Olympic discus trailblazer Hadadi has coronavirus

Ehsan Hadadi, Iran's first Olympic track and field medalist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday. Hadadi, the Asian discus champion who became a national hero when he won silver at the 2012 Olympics in London, has an athletics based in the U.S. but was at home in Tehran when he contracted the virus.

Tennis stars rally in fight against coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, are donating 1 million Euros -- about $1.1 million -- to buy ventilators and other equipment for hospitals in their native Serbia to assist in the fight against the coronavirus. "The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before," Djokovic said Friday in comments released by his foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

German health institute warns pandemic could overstretch system -paper

Germanys health system could face strains similar to those in Italy if the coronavirus outbreak in the country worsens, the head of the Robert Koch Institute RKI, the federal agency responsible for disease control, told a newspaper.Lothar W...

Saudi intercepts missiles over curfew-locked Riyadh, border city

Saudi air defences intercepted ballistic missiles over Riyadh and a city on the Yemen border late Saturday, leaving at least two civilians wounded in the capital that is under curfew in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Multiple ...

Modi apologises to India's poor as lockdown criticism mounts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nations poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision. M...

Modi apologises to India's poor as lockdown criticism mounts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nations poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision.Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020