Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus. "He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," read a statement from the Knicks issued Saturday night.

The 64-year-old Dolan is the first known major professional sports owner in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the global pandemic that has hit New York particularly hard. More than 50,000 cases have been identified in the state. Dolan also owns the NHL's New York Rangers and is executive chairman and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the NBA suspended its regular season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive on March 11. --Field Level Media

