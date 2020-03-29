Left Menu
Development News Edition

Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:08 IST
Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus. "He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations," read a statement from the Knicks issued Saturday night.

The 64-year-old Dolan is the first known major professional sports owner in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the global pandemic that has hit New York particularly hard. More than 50,000 cases have been identified in the state. Dolan also owns the NHL's New York Rangers and is executive chairman and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the NBA suspended its regular season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive on March 11. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi intercepts Huthi missiles over curfew-locked Riyadh, border city

Saudi air defences intercepted Yemeni rebel missiles over Riyadh and a city on the Yemen border, leaving two civilians wounded in the curfew-locked capital amid efforts to combat coronavirus, state media said Sunday. Multiple explosions sho...

COVID-19: 45 undertrials released in Assam as per SC order

The Nalbari District Jail Authority on Sunday released 45 undertrials as per a Supreme Court directive to decongest prisons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Jail officials said the 45 inmates were from Nalbari, Kamrup and Baksa dist...

Plane catches fire at Manila airport; all 8 aboard killed

A plane carrying eight people caught fire Sunday while attempting to take off from Manilas airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said. The plane, which was carrying six crew members and two passengers, w...

Indian envoy in UK warns against fake news circulating on evacuation flights

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Sunday appealed to Indian citizens stranded in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic to beware of fake news doing the rounds about Air India evacuation flights planned next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020