Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Real champion': Rijiju hails 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh's donation to PM-Cares Fund

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday lauded the 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:47 IST
'Real champion': Rijiju hails 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh's donation to PM-Cares Fund
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday lauded the 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19. His remarks came as Esha Singh donated Rs 30,000 to PM-Cares Fund.

"Dear @singhesha10, you are just 15 years old but you have shown that you are a real champion! What a beautiful gesture by such generous contribution to #PMCARES Fund," Rijiju tweeted. Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is Indian sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,024 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 27 fatalities have been reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia, Uruguay confirm first coronavirus deaths

Uruguay and Bolivia have confirmed their first deaths related to coronavirus, as many Latin America countries go into lockdown in a bid to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic that has infected nearly 700,000 people worldwide and kill...

Four in 10 people worldwide confined

More than 3.38 billion people worldwide have been asked or ordered to follow confinement measures in the fight against COVID-19, according to an AFP database Sunday. That represents around 43 percent of the total world population, which is ...

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak: Officials.

Centre suspends 2 senior Delhi govt officers, showcauses two others for dereliction of duty during coronavirus outbreak Officials....

African football date-juggling looms amid coronavirus pandemic

The May semi-finals and finals of the two annual African club competitions are likely to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the continent. After two-leg semi-finals in the competitions between May 1 and 10, the Champions Leagu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020