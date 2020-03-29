'Real champion': Rijiju hails 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh's donation to PM-Cares Fund

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Sunday lauded the 15-year-old shooter Esha Singh for contributing to the PM-CARES Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19. His remarks came as Esha Singh donated Rs 30,000 to PM-Cares Fund.

"Dear @singhesha10, you are just 15 years old but you have shown that you are a real champion! What a beautiful gesture by such generous contribution to #PMCARES Fund," Rijiju tweeted. Earlier, cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Various athletes have come forward to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is Indian sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 1,024 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 27 fatalities have been reported.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

