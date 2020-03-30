Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha FC announces contract extension for Mohammad Sajid Dhot

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:43 IST
Odisha FC announces contract extension for Mohammad Sajid Dhot

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Monday announced that Mohammad Sajid Dhot will continue to be a part of the team till 2022

The 22-year-old defender has signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Monday

Speaking on the development, club president Rohan Sharma said, "Sajid is a wonderful youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the club. He is developing well in Odisha FC and has his best years ahead of him. "I would definitely want to see him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best for his future." Expressing his delight, Sajid said, "I am very happy to renew my contract with Odisha FC. I have grown up as a player since I have joined here and want to thank each and everyone in the club for their love and support towards me. "I just want to achieve bigger things in the coming years here in OFC." PTI AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus imposes night-time curfew, extending coronavirus lockdown

Cyprus imposed a curfew on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus, extending a broad lockdown introduced two weeks ago after a weekend surge in recorded cases.From March 31, people with only some exceptions are banned from leaving thei...

Navy hospital ship arrives to help New York battle coronavirus

A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship docked in Manhattan on Monday and a field hospital was going up in Central Park for coronavirus patients, as officials in New York City, the epicenter of a widening U.S. outbreak, pleaded for more help from Wa...

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to halt virus

Over 20 million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in sub-Saharan Africas biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the continent struggled to curb the spread of coronavirus. President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a tw...

Mandatory for cable operators to carry 25 DD, RS and LS TV channels: I&B Ministry

The government on Monday asked cable operators to mandatorily broadcast 25 Doordarshan channels and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha TV, saying non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under the law. The Information and Broadcasting Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020