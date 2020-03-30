Odisha FC announces contract extension for Mohammad Sajid Dhot

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Monday announced that Mohammad Sajid Dhot will continue to be a part of the team till 2022

The 22-year-old defender has signed the extension of his contract with the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club on Monday

Speaking on the development, club president Rohan Sharma said, "Sajid is a wonderful youngster who is hardworking and dedicated for the club. He is developing well in Odisha FC and has his best years ahead of him. "I would definitely want to see him grow even further in the next couple of years. I am happy with his contract extension and wish him all the best for his future." Expressing his delight, Sajid said, "I am very happy to renew my contract with Odisha FC. I have grown up as a player since I have joined here and want to thank each and everyone in the club for their love and support towards me. "I just want to achieve bigger things in the coming years here in OFC." PTI AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

