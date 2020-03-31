QB Taylor plans to 'turn a lot of heads' with Chargers

With Philip Rivers gone, Tom Brady not wanting in and the likes of Cam Newton on the market, it seems the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback situation may be as unsettled as any in the NFL. Don't tell that to the team's current starter, however.

Talking with The Orange County Register over the weekend, Tyrod Taylor said that based on the talent returning and the additions the team has made through free agency, he thinks he can lead the Chargers to some surprising heights. "We have a lot of talent on our team," Taylor said. "If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we'll go out and turn a lot of heads."

Part of why Taylor granted the interview actually has to do with one of the people rumored to potentially take the starting job from him. Photos recently emerged on social media of Taylor working out with Newton. According to Taylor, however, the photos aren't any precursor to potential teammates, but rather a pair of friends who play the same position working out with their shared position coach, Jeff Christensen. "People are always going to draw their own conclusions," Taylor told The Register. "Me and Cam have been really good friends since college days. We actually came out of high school the same year, came out of college the same year to go to the league, and we remain good friends still today.

"So I was working out, and I guess just because of everything going around free agency, I didn't think twice about it when I posted pictures of getting a throwing session." With the movement of big-name quarterbacks perhaps the most dominant offseason storyline in the NFL, the Chargers are one the teams impacted most by all the changes.

Rivers left the team after 16 years with the club, signing as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month. After the Chargers decided to part ways with Rivers in February, head coach Anthony Lynn said he would be fine entering the season with Taylor -- who backed up Rivers in 2019 -- as his starter. "Tyrod Taylor is a heck of a quarterback," Lynn told AM 570 LA Sports at the time. "We couldn't have a better backup right now, and now he has an opportunity to maybe step up into a starting role."

Nonetheless, the Chargers were in the running for Brady, but the six-time Super Bowl winner signed with Tampa Bay, instead. But with Newton's release in Carolina and former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston now looking for a new home, there has been plenty of speculation connecting the Chargers to one of them, as well. Then there's the draft, which could see Cincinnati select Joe Burrow No. 1 overall and make Andy Dalton a free agent, or see the Chargers themselves take a quarterback. Los Angeles has the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

Taylor, 30, has played in 70 games (46 starts) with four clubs in his nine seasons in the league. His best season came in 2015, when he threw for 3,035 yards with 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions, while adding 568 yards and four scores on the ground for Buffalo, earning a Pro Bowl nod as an injury replacement. He has played for Baltimore (2011-14), the Bills (2015-17), Cleveland (2018) and the Chargers (2019). Lynn was with Taylor in Buffalo for two seasons, serving as offensive coordinator in 2016.

--Field Level Media

