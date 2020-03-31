Left Menu
Reports: Texans, LT Tunsil talking extension

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 03:31 IST
The Houston Texans are in active discussions with left tackle Laremy Tunsil regarding a contract extension, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. According to the Houston Chronicle, the sides still have a significant gap to bridge. Per the report, the Texans' initial offer included an annual average of $18.5 million, but Tunsil -- who is not formally represented by an agency at the moment -- countered with "a significantly higher offer," as he seeks at least $20 million annually.

The league's highest-paid offensive tackle by annual average is Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson at $18 million. The highest-paid left tackle is the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Castonzo at $16.5 million, after the 31-year-old re-signed with the team on a two-year deal earlier this month. Tunsil, 25, is set to make $10.35 million in 2020, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

The Chronicle also reported Tunsil does not plan to hire a formal agent for now, after he fired Creative Artists Agency shortly after the NFL Scouting Combine. The Texans acquired Tunsil in a blockbuster trade just prior to the 2019 regular season, sending first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 plus a second-rounder in 2021 and two other players to the Miami Dolphins for Tunsil, wideout Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and 2021 sixth-rounder.

Tunsil started 14 games in his first season with the Texans, reaching his first career Pro Bowl, though he also committed a league-high 17 accepted penalties, including 14 false starts. Head coach Bill O'Brien has made it clear he sees Tunsil as a major part of the Texans' future, saying in January, "I can unequivocally state to you that we want Laremy here for a long time."

Earlier Monday, Tunsil announced on social media that he is donating $250,000 toward COVID-19 relief, benefiting those in need in Houston and in his hometown of Lake City, Fla. --Field Level Media

