NFL transaction notebook: Steelers officially sign Ebron

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 04:23 IST
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed tight end Eric Ebron on Monday, completing their biggest addition of the offseason. Ebron reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million deal on March 20.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed many deals from becoming official right away, due to the difficulty of conducting physicals, for which players and teams are not permitted to travel. It's unclear if a physical was conducted for Ebron, who had surgeries on both of his ankles late in the 2019 season. The Steelers also signed three free agents who spent the last few months on XFL teams to one-year deals, adding defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz.

--The New York Jets made the signing of center Connor McGovern official. McGovern, 26, agreed on March 17 to a reported three-year, $27 million contract with $18 million guaranteed. He started all 16 games in 2019 for the Denver Broncos.

--The New York Giants made the signing of linebacker Blake Martinez official. Martinez, 26, agreed on March 18 to a reported three-year, $30.75 million contract with $19 million guaranteed. He totaled 512 tackles and 17 pass breakups for the Green Bay Packers over the past four seasons.

--The Seattle Seahawks made the signings of wideout Phillip Dorsett and guard Chance Warmack official. Dorsett, 27, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal last week, but the value of the contract has yet to be reported. Warmack, 28, will make the veteran's minimum ($1.05 million) on a one-year deal after missing the entire 2019 season.

--The Broncos made the re-signing of outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and the addition of punter Sam Martin official. Attaochu, 27, agreed on March 24 to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.5 million, the same day that Martin agreed on a reported three-year, $7.05 million deal. Martin, 30, spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions.

--The Washington Redskins made the signings of wide receiver Cody Latimer and tight end Richard Rodgers official. The value of the deal for Latimer, 27, has yet to be reported, but it is believed to be a one-year deal. Rodgers, 28, reportedly signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal, the veteran minimum.

--The Los Angeles Rams brought back defensive back Donte Deayon on a one-year deal. Deayon, 26, was not tendered as a restricted free agent. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

