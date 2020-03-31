Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Bananas, baseball and headaches - counting the cost of Tokyo's Olympic delay

Japan's Olympic delay has upended years of careful planning by organizers and spawned costly headaches for small businesses, hotels and even pro baseball teams, compounding a $12 billion price tag. The Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 last week as the coronavirus outbreak deepened, an unprecedented move in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. Japan, IOC set July 23 next year for start of delayed Olympics

The postponed Olympic Games will now begin on July 23 next year and run until Aug. 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to plan and prepare for them properly this year. The Games were postponed last week - the first such delay in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. The move was a huge blow for Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event and raised $3 billion from domestic sponsors. USA Rugby to file for bankruptcy

USA Rugby will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to "insurmountable financial constraints" that were accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, the governing body said on Monday. The board of directors voted overwhelmingly in favor of the plan over the weekend and said that with a financial support package from World Rugby, it hopes to "deliver a foundation for future stability." Mickelson 'working on' rematch vs. Tiger

Phil Mickelson says he is "working on" a rematch with Tiger Woods. The two PGA titans tangled in "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," a made-for-TV clash on Nov. 23, 2018, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson edged Woods on the fourth playoff hole. Augusta National donates $2 million to COVID-19 fight

Augusta National Golf Club said on Monday it is donating $2 million to assist the Augusta area in the fight against the coronavirus that has already forced it to postpone the Masters tournament it typically hosts every April. The club, the only permanent home for one of golf's four majors, said $1 million would go to Augusta University to help expand coronavirus testing, while another $1 million would go to the Central Savannah River Area's recently-launched COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. North American sports will return, but will the fans?

When North American sports leagues return to action after the coronavirus crisis, questions are sure to linger over whether the fans will be willing, or have the resources, to pack stadiums as they once did, sports analysts have said. The pandemic caught the sports world by surprise but after the NBA suspended its season on March 11, leagues around the world followed suit, culminating in the unprecedented postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games for a year. Wimbledon will be canceled, says German tennis official - report

Wimbledon organizers will announce the cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff has told Sky Sports. All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials earlier said the June 29-July 12 event would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty. NFL transaction notebook: Steelers officially sign Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed tight end Eric Ebron on Monday, completing their biggest addition of the offseason. Ebron reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million deal on March 20. Dates in summer 2022 being sought for 2021 world championships

Athletics' world championships have been postponed until the summer of 2022 and the global governing body is seeking new dates for the event in Eugene, Oregon that was originally scheduled for 2021. "100% Oregon will be held summer 2022," a World Athletics spokesman told Reuters on Monday. Record-setting kicker Dempsey battling COVID-19

Record-setting New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has tested positive for COVID-19. Dempsey, 73, is battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia at a senior-living facility in New Orleans. At least 50 residents of the facility have been affected by the coronavirus, with at least 13 dying, NOLA.com reported.

