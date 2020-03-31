Left Menu
WNBA stars set to compete in NBA 2K Three For All

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 09:51 IST
WNBA stars will be among the gamers participating when the second round of the NBA 2K Three For All Showdown begins Tuesday. The $25,000 online event also will feature the winners of a public qualifying tournament contested Friday through Sunday, plus teams of players from NBA 2K League squads.

The WNBA's contingent will consist of Atlanta Dream guard Alexis Jones and forward/guard Shekinna Stricklen, Washington Mystics forward Aerial Powers, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers and Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray. According to ESPN.com, other celebrity squads will feature former NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice, former NFL running back Orleans Darkwa, 21 NBA G League players and three former XFL players.

The event is divided into brackets for play on Xbox and PS4, with numerous NBA 2K League teams competing in both formats by splitting their squads. The 36-team Xbox bracket features 20 NBA 2K teams, and the 42-team PS4 bracket includes 19 NBA 2K teams. In the Xbox competition, fan champion Team Retribution face a first-round matchup with Raptors Uprising GC, and fan runner-up x Ya Lost Me x will oppose Heat Check Gaming.

PS4 fan winner Flip The Script will open against Warriors Gaming Squad, while fan runner-up tmt will get a first-round bye ahead of a matchup with either 76ers GC or Toes. The prize pool has $15,000 available for the non-NBA 2K League teams, with the two non-NBA 2K League teams advancing the furthest in each bracket cashing in for $5,000 and $2,500.

Games will be streamed at twitch.tv/nba2kleague. The third season of the NBA 2K League was due to commence March 24, but play was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

