Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lord's opens facilities for NHS staff battling COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 12:06 IST
Lord's opens facilities for NHS staff battling COVID-19 pandemic

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has decided to provide parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The cornavirus outbreak has infected over 7,00,000 people and caused more that 35,000 deaths worldwide.

In the UK, close to 23,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and over 1,400 deaths reported. "The close proximity of a number of hospitals to Lord's gives the Club the opportunity to assist medical staff so they can concentrate on their ongoing battle against the virus," the MCC said in media release.

The club has provided 75 car parking spaces for NHS staff at the nearby Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. "MCC has currently provided 75 parking space at Lord's for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth" it added.

In addition, the custodians of cricket laws are also providing food to a city-based charity. "MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry," the statement said.

"We are continuing to work closely with our local community, hospitals and organisations to offer support as best we can during this period." PTI APA PM PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

UK current account gap narrows, thanks mostly to gold swings

Britain narrowed its current account deficit by more than expected in the last three months of 2019, but much of the improvement was due to volatile swings in gold trade, official data showed on Tuesday.The deficit - a long-standing concern...

Smiths halts medical unit split to focus on ventilator production

UKs Smiths Group said on Tuesday the separation of its medical unit will be delayed, as it focuses on making and delivering ventilators and critical-care devices to hospitals tackling the shortage of life-saving equipment as the coronavirus...

Over 20,000 houses marked 'home quarantine' in Delhi: Lt Governor

Over 20,000 houses have been marked as home quarantine by the Delhi government in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal said on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the LG said the number of food distribution...

British Airways suspending flights from London's Gatwick

British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britains second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus. BAs boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020