Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:07 IST
IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

Some of its member units have not submitted the required documents but the Indian Olympic Association is likely to release the financial grants due to them in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA President Narinder Batra said the National Sports Federations and the state Olympics associations will have to furnish an undertaking that they will submit the documents in due course.

"IOA has been providing financial assistance/grant to its affiliated NSF's and SOA's for the year 2018 -19 and has so far released funds to those members that have submitted the required documents," Batra said in a statement. "It has been observed that quite a few NSF's/SOA's have yet not submitted their required documents for releasing the grant. As the whole country is in lock-down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, in IOA we understand that the submission of the required documents will take time from your end," he added. Batra said considering it is the financial year-end he would seek "approval of IOA EC, chair and members Finance Committee, Secretary General, Treasurer to consider for releasing the grant subject to submission of an undertaking given by concerned member to fulfil the norms for receiving the financial assistance/grant for the said year." The IOA began giving out financial assistance to the NSFs and SOAs in 2015, handing them Rs 3 lakh each but later increased to Rs 6 lakh as the sponsorship revenue increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Government continuing talks with taxi industry on crucial matters

Government is continuing its talks with the taxi industry on crucial matters, including the possible introduction of a subsidy for the sector, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.Speaking at a media briefing held at the Govern...

In toned-down approach, U.S. proposes Venezuela transition government, sanctions relief

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a proposal for the lifting of Venezuela sanctions in exchange for creation of a power-sharing transitional government made up of members of the opposition and President Nicolas Maduros Socialist ...

China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: researchers

Chinas decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said Tuesday. Drastic Chinese control measures in ...

DANICS officers of Delhi govt donate 3-day salary to 'CM Relief Fund' to combat COVID-19

DANICS-cadre officers working with the Delhi government have decided to donate their three-day salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to combat COVID-19. Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service DANICS Officers Association&#160; ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020