Fabregas names Wenger and Mourinho as two best managers

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has picked Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho as the best two managers he has worked under during his career. "I had the best in the world, so I cannot complain," Fabregas said on Instagram Live. But when pressed to provide the top two, he swiftly added: "Wenger and Mourinho."

The midfielder has played for Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea where he won trophies with all three. He is currently playing for French Ligue 1 club Monaco. Mourinho is the current manager of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur while Wenger was former Arsenal manager.

Fabregas left out Manchester City's current manager Pep Guardiola who had led Barcelona to win six trophies. While Fabregas and Guardiola seemingly weren't the best combination, Mourinho certainly won the midfielder over while at Chelsea. (ANI)

