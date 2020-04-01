Left Menu
Norwich furlough staff over coronavirus financial concerns

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 10:21 IST
Norwich became he latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff in response to financial concerns caused by the coronavirus. The top division's bottom club will utilise the British Government's coronavirus job retention scheme, which allows staff to claim 80 percent of their wages, to a maximum of �2,500 ($3,100) per month.

"Owing to the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Norwich City Football Club will begin the process of furloughing members of its staff who are unable to work at this time," Norwich said in a statement. "The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full." With the Premier League postponed until at least April 30 due to the spread of the deadly virus, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur had already begun the process of furloughing non-playing staff.

As fears grow about the potential financial damage from the sporting lockdown, the Professional Footballers' Association are in talks with the Premier League and Football League over possible wage cuts or deferrals for players in England's top four divisions..

