Left Menu
Development News Edition

There's no mantra for success, just hard work: Mary Kom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:46 IST
There's no mantra for success, just hard work: Mary Kom
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MangteC)

A six-time world champion and an Olympic bronze-winner, surely M C Mary Kom can be expected to have a "secret mantra for success". But as it turns out, she has none. The 37-year-old is gearing up for her second Olympics, postponed to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, she was speaking on the subject "Making of a Champion" for Sports Authority of India's Facebook live session for athletes, who are mostly confined to their homes or hostel rooms right now amid a national lockdown to contain the pandemic. Mary Kom said she doesn't have any secret recipe to share for the stupendous success she has achieved.

"I don't have any mantras for success. Just work hard and be honest about what you are doing, that's all. Ups and downs are always there but you should not lose focus on your dreams," said the trailblazing boxer, who was rechristened the 'Magnificent Mary' by her sport's world governing body. "My boxing journey was not easy. To reach national, international and Olympic level is not easy. But if you have the will, and want to achieve in life, you can," she added.

"My early life was very difficult. Coming from a poor family, it was so difficult. I can't explain the hardships. I don't want to even remember it." Mary Kom is also a Rajya Sabha MP and was recently wrongly accused, in some sections of media, of violating the quarantine protocol after returning from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jordan early last month. She was under no obligation to be in compulsory quarantine at that time and attended a breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind while being on voluntary isolation, leading to a furor.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become way more severe since then and has caused more than 40,000 deaths globally. In India, the number of cases has crossed 1100 and the death toll has gone past 40. The veteran sportsperson advised everyone to stay at home to combat the crisis.

"It is not easy for us human beings to stay at home. But that is the best option we have. Staying fit at this time is a good way to fight the virus," she said. "We should not be selfish and think that 'I am healthy, I won't get it'. We should care for others," she added.

The fierce competitor in her can't wait for the crisis to be over so that she can resume normal training. "When all this is brought under control, we will get back to training in a big way," she said. "I am trying my level best for Olympic gold but I am incomplete without your blessings. Pray for me," she added.

SAI has lined up more than 20 such sessions for athletes to help them cope with the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: School students to be promoted without exams

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Mi...

Delhi legal service authority distributes food grains to daily wage workers

Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA distributed food grains to migrant and daily wage workers, who are worst-hit by the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in the national capital on Wednesday. The food grains were di...

Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain

Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain, the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, the defence ministry said. Health supplies prepared to fight COVID-19 together, and with the hopes o...

Indonesia confirms 149 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,677

Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 149 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,677, a health ministry official said.Achmad Yurianto reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 157, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020