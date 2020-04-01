Sports News Roundup: NHL extends self-quarantine to April 15; China bans big crowd events to curb the second wave of infections and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Logano finds new purpose during break in racing

Like so many in the world right now, NASCAR champion Joey Logano is spending his downtime figuring out ways to make a positive difference in his community. While home waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, Logano has kept busy playing with his 2-year-old son Hudson and spending time with his expectant wife Brittany. A two-time race winner in the season's first four NASCAR Cup Series races on the track, he also participated in the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational virtual race two weeks ago.

NHL extends self-quarantine to April 15

The NHL self-quarantine period is being extended through April 15. In the second such extension for players and staff, the new date follows the thinking of deputy commissioner Bill Daly to stretch the timeframe for a potential return to activity as each deadline arrives.

Toronto's event ban doesn't apply to sports teams

Toronto mayor John Tory announced Tuesday a ban on public events until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the edict doesn't apply to the city's sports teams. The defending NBA champion Raptors and the NHL's Maple Leafs would have been wrapping up their regular seasons now, and baseball's Blue Jays and Toronto FC of Major League Soccer would be early in their campaigns.

Durant headlines players in NBA 2K video game tourney

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will headline the list of 16 National Basketball Association players who will compete in an NBA 2K video game tournament to help support coronavirus relief efforts, the NBA and its esports arm said on Tuesday. Durant, the NBA's most prominent name to test positive for the coronavirus, is the top seed in the players-only tournament that begins on Friday and concludes on April 11.

Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after a mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday. McEnroe, younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms" about 10 or 11 days ago.

Tennis: Top players donate, lower-tier counts cost of coronavirus shutdown

While top players donate to coronavirus relief efforts and post-cooking and workout videos online, lower-level professionals are counting the cost of the tennis shutdown with some fearing they will be unable to put food on the table if it lasts much longer. Novak Djokovic last week pledged one million euros ($1.11 million) to help buy medical equipment in his native Serbia, while Rafa Nadal has called on fellow Spanish athletes to help raise 11 million euros to fight the pandemic.

China bans big crowd events to curb the second wave of infections

Sports bodies in China have been banned from organizing events that will draw large crowds until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country's National Sports Bureau said in a directive issued on Tuesday. In a letter sent to sporting bodies across China, the bureau said mass participation events were not to proceed as the country aimed to avoid a second wave of infections being brought in from overseas.

NBA, the union negotiating player-pay plan

The NBA and the players association are in discussions regarding withholding player pay in the event regular-season games are canceled, ESPN reported Tuesday night. According to the report, the sides are discussing withholding up to 25 percent of players' remaining salaries in a league escrow, allowing for the players and owners to share in some of the financial loss should the league not complete a full, 82-game regular season.

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

NFL expects to play a full season as scheduled despite coronavirus

While the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global sporting calendar, the NFL said on Tuesday it planned to have a full season, including games in London and Mexico City, and to kick off on time in September. With a little over five months to go before the 2020 season is scheduled to begin, the NFL has yet to entertain the idea of delaying or shortening the campaign or having its 32 teams play games in empty stadiums.

