Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Royals open to shortened IPL among Indian players only: Executive Chairman Barthakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:35 IST
Rajasthan Royals open to shortened IPL among Indian players only: Executive Chairman Barthakur

Even a shortened IPL with just Indian players would be good enough in these "extraordinary times", Rajasthan Royals Executive Chairman Ranjit Barthakur said on Wednesday, revealing that a final call on the glitzy event's fate is unlikely to be taken before April 15. The top executive spelt out his franchise's wish even as the number of positive cases and death toll due to the pandemic continued to rise across the world.

The BCCI is yet to take a decision on the 13th edition of the lucrative league, which remains postponed at least till April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant travel restrictions on foreigners' entry to India. It was originally supposed to start on March 29. "We are open to a shortened tournament with only Indian players, at the end of the day it is the Indian Premier League," Barthakur told PTI.

With a nationwide lockdown in place to combat the spread of the disease, the event seems unlikely to go ahead unless the BCCI figures an alternate window later in the year, compromising a few bilateral commitments. The RR executive though said they are confident that the Board will take a decision keeping in mind the best interests of the franchises.

"These are extraordinary times and the BCCI will do the best it can when things improve," he said. "Earlier we could not think of an Indians-only IPL but now there is enough quality to choose from. It is better to have an Indians-only IPL than not at all.

"When can we have it? That BCCI decides. And I think that call be taken only post 15th April," Barthakur added. Acting on the directives from the central government in March, the BCCI postponed the IPL until April 15. The novel coronavirus has so far infected over 850,000 people worldwide while claiming the lives of more than 42,000. Over 1600 positive cases have so far been reported across India besides over 40 deaths.

Talking to BBC World Service last weekend, RR's majority owner Manoj Badale admitted that the IPL "pales into insignificance in terms of things we should be really be thinking about right now". The economic upheaval caused by the pandemic has prompted players of England and Australia to admit that they are bracing up for pay cuts.

The cricket board in England announced a 61 million pound package to cope with the pandemic's devastating financial implications..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: School students to be promoted without exams

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Mi...

Delhi legal service authority distributes food grains to daily wage workers

Delhi State Legal Service Authority DSLSA distributed food grains to migrant and daily wage workers, who are worst-hit by the imposition of a lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in the national capital on Wednesday. The food grains were di...

Turkey sends aid to virus-hit Italy and Spain

Turkey on Wednesday sent health supplies including masks to Italy and Spain, the two European countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus, the defence ministry said. Health supplies prepared to fight COVID-19 together, and with the hopes o...

Indonesia confirms 149 new coronavirus infections, taking total to 1,677

Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 149 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,677, a health ministry official said.Achmad Yurianto reported 21 new deaths from the virus, taking the total to 157, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020