Pakistan annual inflation slows to 10.24% y/y in March- statistics bureau

Pakistan annual inflation slows to 10.24% y/y in March- statistics bureauReuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:48 IST
Pakistan's consumer price inflation slowed to 10.24% in March from the same month a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The bureau had recorded the CPI inflation at 12.40% in February.
Fuel and food items such as pulses, fresh vegetables and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said. Pakistanis have lately been under a tough squeeze on their household budgets with the highest inflation in January in over a decade.
Pakistan's central bank cut interest rates twice to 11% last week.
