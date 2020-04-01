Pakistan annual inflation slows to 10.24% y/y in March- statistics bureau

Pakistan's consumer price inflation slowed to 10.24% in March from the same month a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The bureau had recorded the CPI inflation at 12.40% in February.

Fuel and food items such as pulses, fresh vegetables and wheat, which have been the main top drivers of inflation, saw a downward trend, the bureau said. Pakistanis have lately been under a tough squeeze on their household budgets with the highest inflation in January in over a decade.

Pakistan's central bank cut interest rates twice to 11% last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.