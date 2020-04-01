Former soccer club president who had virus dies

Pape Diouf, a former president of French soccer club Marseille, has died in Senegal after contracting the coronavirus, the West African country's first COVID-19-related death. He was 68. Senegalese health officials said Diouf died Tuesday. He had been treated since Saturday in intensive care at Fann Hospital in Dakar, said Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, the minister of health.

Relatives say he was meant to be moved to France. He had recently traveled to several countries in the region, including Ivory Coast. Senegal President Macky Sall offered condolences to Diouf's family in a message posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.