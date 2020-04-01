IOA thanks members for contributing to PM-CARES

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday thanked its members for contributing to the PM-CARES fund to help the country combat coronavirus. "Thank You for your support towards our National duty. We look upto other NSFs and State Olympic Associations to also come forward in hour of need. Your Contribution is entitled for 100% deduction as expense, hence in order avoid taxation issues, it is requested that you should be directly depositing your contibutions in the 'PM Cares Fund' under intimation to IOA as this Donation/Contribution is entitled for 100 percent Tax Deduction," IOA said in a statement.

Both Hockey India and All India Football Federation (AIFF) pledged to donate Rs 25 Lacs. Athletics Federation of India announced a contribution of Rs 2.50 Lacs and the Wushu Association of India will donate Rs 2.00 Lacs. Handball Federation of India and Swimming Federation of India will donate Rs 1.50 Lacs and Rs 51,000 respectively.

Earlier, Table Tennis Federation of India gave Rs 5.00 Lacs and Basketball Federation of India pledged to donate Rs 5.00 Lacs while All India Tennis Association and Cycling Federation of India will make donations of Rs 2.50 Lacs and Rs 1.00 lacs respectively. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian Golf Union, on Monday, donated Rs 11 Lakhs and Rs 10 Lakhs respectively in a bid to help the country fight coronavirus.

State Olympics Associations have also stepped in to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Kerala Olympic Association announced donation of Rs 3.00 Lacs and Bihar Olympic Association will contribute Rs 1.00 Lacs while Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and Gujarat Olympic Association will provide help of Rs 1.00 Lacs and Rs 25,000. WAKO India Kickboxing Federation will contribute Rs 1.00 Lac and Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association will donate Rs 50,000 to help country in its fight against coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. (ANI)

