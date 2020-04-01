Left Menu
Bournemouth's Howe first Premier League boss to take pay cut over virus

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:33 IST
Bournemouth's Eddie Howe became the first Premier League manager to take a voluntary pay cut due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. Cherries boss Howe, 42, agreed to take a "significant" cut to his reported �4 million-per-year ($4.9 million) contract to help offset the financial damage caused by the pandemic.

The League Managers Association, the Professional Footballers Association, the Premier League and the Football League are in talks with a view to reaching a united agreement over pay reductions for players and managers. But Howe, chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes and assistant boss Jason Tindall have rubber stamped significant pay cuts for the period of time football is delayed by the health crisis.

The Premier League has been postponed until at least April 30 and, with the pandemic spread yet to be solved, it appears the top-flight season will be pushed back again when the English game's major stakeholders meet on Friday. "As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues to gather pace, there are far more questions than answers regarding its effects," a Bournemouth statement read.

"There is no script for moments like this. But as a board we are continually looking at ways to ensure the future of the club and our employees are protected when the season returns. "With that in mind, chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts for the entirety of this uncertain time." Bournemouth have also followed in the footsteps of fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich by furloughing a number of non-playing staff.

"These measures have been taken to safeguard the financial stability of the club during what is such an uncertain period, not only in football but for businesses in all industries across the world," the statement said. AFP PDS PDS.

