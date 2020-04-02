Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four more members of Senators organization test positive

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:49 IST
Four more members of Senators organization test positive

The Ottawa Senators said Wednesday that four more members of the organization have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Senators had previously announced that two players had tested positive. All of those affected were part of the 52-member traveling party on the team's March 7-11 California road trip, including players, staff, media, guests and the flight crew.

"Members of the team and staff self-isolated on Friday, March 13, and are all doing well," the Senators said in a statement. "All test results have now been received, and all those who tested positive have recovered." The team did not specify how many players were among the new cases announced.

The Athletic reported that the six affected include five players and one staff member. Gord Wilson, a radio analyst for the Senators, disclosed Friday that he had tested positive. He is not one of the six referenced by the team, according to The Athletic.

Ottawa played in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles before the NHL regular season was paused on March 12. The only other known COVID-19 cases among NHL players are two members of the Colorado Avalanche.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Frozen and desolate Antarctica once boasted warm, swampy rainforestsAntarctica is now a harsh land of ice and snow, but has not always been that way. Earths southernmost continent long ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says Im back teasing new single amid pandemicActress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tues...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. China reports fewer coronavirus infections, tallies asymptomatic casesChina, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in December, reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020