Rangers DH Choo donates $1K to team's 190 minor league players

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 02:07 IST
Rangers DH Choo donates $1K to team's 190 minor league players

Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is making a $1,000 donation to each of the approximately minor-league players in Texas' farm system. Choo, 37, spent three seasons in the minors before he broke into the big leagues.

"I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo told Naver Sports of South Korea. "Minor league players are the future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time." Choo is slated to earn $21 million this season, the final year of a seven-year, $130 million deal with the Rangers.

He was signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2004 and began a ride through the minors as a teenager. --Field Level Media

