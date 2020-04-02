White Sox play-by-play man Farmer dies at 70

Former Major League Baseball pitcher and longtime Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer died Wednesday night. He was 70. Farmer, who worked for the team as a broadcaster the past 28 years after 11 seasons as a big-league pitcher, was a surviving recipient of a kidney transplant.

"Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship," Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his ‘friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend." Farmer, who received the kidney transplant in 1991, missed 30 games in the radio booth last season due to health issues.

He was born in Evergreen Park, Ill., and made the All-Star Game in 1980 as a reliever for the White Sox. His pitching career also included stints with the Indians, Orioles, Brewers, Rangers, Phillies, Tigers and Athletics. --Field Level Media

