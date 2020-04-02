Left Menu
Edmonds recovering, details coronavirus issues

Updated: 02-04-2020 21:37 IST
Former Gold Glove outfielder Jim Edmonds made one of his most valuable catches when he pushed emergency room personnel to test him for the coronavirus. Edmonds, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia, said he went to the hospital with symptoms of the coronavirus but was told he didn't need a test. Edmonds insisted on being seen by ER personnel and eventually was tested for the coronavirus.

"If you don't feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can't breathe. That's what happened to me," Edmonds said via Instagram, adding that he's quarantined with his oldest daughter. "They didn't want to test me, and I forced them to take me into the emergency room, and, lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So, don't take it lightly, take care of yourselves. There's no medicine, there's no nothing, but rest, and that's all I've been doing." Edmonds, 49, played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was a four-time All-Star, won eight Gold Gloves and was part of the St. Louis Cardinals team that won the World Series in 2006.

He broke in with the California Angels in 1993, the first of six teams in his career. --Field Level Media

