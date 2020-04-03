Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open in limbo as golf bodies struggle with virus-hit schedule: report

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:13 IST
US Open in limbo as golf bodies struggle with virus-hit schedule: report

US Golf Association executive Craig Annis conceded in comments to Golf Week magazine that it is "increasingly likely" that the US Open will be postponed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an article posted online on Thursday, Golf Week reported that USGA officials are holding off on an announcement about the major championship, scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, as golf governing bodies around the world scramble to come up with a modified schedule for a season up-ended by the virus.

"At this point we are not in a position to confirm any specific dates," Annis, the USGA's chief brand officer, told Golf Week. "While we are hopeful that we will be able to conduct the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in June, it is increasingly likely that we will need to postpone. "We have been working with our broadcast partner Fox Sports, the PGA Tour, and other golf organizations to determine what a viable postponement date could be should we need to make that decision.

"We are currently considering a number of options and expect to be in a position to announce a decision by next week." Golf Week, citing three unnamed sources, described "weeks of daily conference calls" among golf's governing bodies working to put together a revamped schedule. One piece apparently missing from the puzzle is a decision by the Royal & Ancient on the fate of the 149th Open Championship, slated for July 16-19 at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, and whether it will be postponed or cancelled outright.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said Thursday the organization was "continuing to work through our options for The Open this year" and that "due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve." According to Golf Week, a rescheduled British Open could conceivably take place in September, a week before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. If the R&A instead opts to cancel, that slot could see the US Open held at Winged Foot, Golf Week reported.

The Masters, which was due to start on April 9 at Augusta National, could be held in the week of November 9, Golf Week reported citing two anonymous sources, and the PGA Championship -- postponed from May -- could be slotted in at Harding Park in San Francisco in August. Of course, any proposed schedule will be subject to change or cancellation depending on when competition can resume at all.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world soared past one million on Thursday and deaths topped 50,000 as Europe reeled from the pandemic and the United States reported the highest official daily death toll so far of any country. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

Mexicos Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of ...

Atlético cuts player salaries by 70% during virus crisis

Atltico Madrid says it has reached an agreement with its players and coaching staff to reduce their salaries by 70 while competitions are stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. Atltico announced the agreement on Thursday and said it is te...

NEWS SCHDEULE

All India News Schedule for Friday, April 3 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -Briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm-Story on impact of coronavirus outbreak on tourism industry in India NCR-St...

Model used to show gratitude to those fighting against COVID-19 on Janata Curfew being followed by other countries: Modi

Praising the people for their support shown through the ringing of bells and clanging of utensils, done on the day of Janata Curfew March 22 as a mark of gratitude to those fighting coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020