Shooter Ankur Mittal donates Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES Fund

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:02 IST
Shooter Ankur Mittal donates Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES Fund
Indian shooter Ankur Mittal (Photo/ Ankur Mittal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal on Friday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 1 lakh to PM CARES fund and Rs 51,000 to Haryana Corona Relief fund in a bid to help the country in its fight against coronavirus. "I pledge to contribute Rs 1 Lakh to PM CARES Fund and Rs 51,000 to Haryana Corona Relief Fund. India can, and will fight this pandemic. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @mlkhattar @cmohry @KirenRijiju @ONGC_," he tweeted.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of the PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. Various athletes have come forward in helping the country to combat coronavirus including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 on Friday, with 56 virus-linked deaths in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

